“Worst possible matchup for him” - Fans debate outcome of potential showdown between UFC champions Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently teased a move up to heavyweight. The fans couldn't help but wonder if the Brazilian had what it takes to beat the reigning interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

For context, 'Poatan' shared a cryptic message on social media earlier this week, pointing at him potentially targeting three-division champion status. He posted a mystery equation that read:

"30 + 300 = 3."

Given the hype around the momentous UFC 300 event next year, many interpreted Pereira's story as him hinting at gaining 30 pounds to compete as a heavyweight in April 2024.

Since undisputed heavyweight king Jon Jones is expected to fight Stipe Miocic next, it's not surprising that fans began discussing Pereira's chances against the interim champion.

While there's no indication that the UFC intends to book a Pereira vs. Aspinall fight, @PrestigePrince9 recently took to X and asked fans to share their thoughts on a potential matchup between the two fighters. Fans soon flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan stated that Tom Aspinall was the worst possible opponent for Alex Pereira:

"worst possible matchup for Pereira at HW."

Other fans wrote:

"0%. There is absolutely no way the man that beat [Sergei] Pavlovich is losing to Pereira."

"Like 40%"

"5%"

Glover Teixeira on Alex Pereira potentially competing as a heavyweight in the future

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira recently discussed Alex Pereira potentially moving up to the heavyweight division. The 44-year-old Brazilan believes 'Poatan' is quite capable of performing as a heavyweight and could become a three-division champion down the line.

Teixeira announced his retirement at UFC 283 in January after losing a title fight against Jamahal Hill via unanimous decision. While he's no longer competing as a professional fighter, Teixeira is currently coaching Pereira and is often seen cornering the reigning light heavyweight champion.

In an interview on the Trocacao Franca podcast, Teixeira opened up about Alex Pereira being disciplined enough to go up a weight class and said:

"It’s all a process. ‘Poatan’ is a disciplined professional, and that’s why he managed to make 185 in the first place. It’s not easy for anyone to do what he did... If he were to move up, he would change his diet and training routine outside the camp to gain mass. 'Poatan’ walks around 233 pounds and I think he can go to 246, but not [over that], you know? I think 242 would be good.” [H/t MMA Fighting]

