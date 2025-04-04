  • home icon
  "I'm a different fighter" - Alexis Nicolas credits rivalry with Regian Eersel for making him a much better martial artist

“I’m a different fighter” - Alexis Nicolas credits rivalry with Regian Eersel for making him a much better martial artist

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 04, 2025 09:23 GMT
Alexis Nicolas (left) and Regian Eersel (right)
Alexis Nicolas (left) and Regian Eersel (right)

On ONE Fight Night 30 this evening, former ONE lightweight kickboxing champ Alexis Nicolas will be entering the Circle in an attempt to reclaim the throne.

He's been locked in a world title tug-of-war with reigning champ Regian Eersel for about a year now. Eersel had the belt. Nicolas took it. Then Eersel got it back. And now, it's Nicolas' turn again - or so he hopes.

It's been a back-and-forth war, but for Nicolas, it's more than just a rivalry - it's something that played a major part in his growth into the fighter he is now.

"Since I started in ONE Championship, I’ve been fighting against the best," Nicolas said. "It was not an easy debut for me, and now I’m a different fighter. I’m better, I’m in the best shape I’ve ever had, so let’s go."

Watch the full coverage of the official ONE Fight Night 30 Media Day below:

“The third will be the best” - Alexis Nicolas says grudge match with Regian Eersel will top their first two epic meetings

The third time's the charm. Alexis Nicolas isn't just hyping the fight against Regian Eersel - he believes this trilogy bout will be their best yet. With one win apiece and both mean knowing each other inside out at this point, Nicolas says their third encounter has the makings of something even more special.

"I have a lot of respect for this guy," he said. "He is a legend, I’m a legend too, now. And it’s a trilogy. It’s not nothing. It’s crazy to do this with this guy. And it’s good for the fans of kickboxing. We did the best fight of 2024, it was two crazy fights, and the third will be the best just because."

Stream ONE Fight Night 30 live with an active Prime Video subscription tonight at 8 PM EST.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
