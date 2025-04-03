“The third will be the best” - Alexis Nicolas says grudge match with Regian Eersel will top their first two epic meetings

Alexis Nicolas is saving the best for last in his epic threequel with Regian Eersel.

After a total of 10 rounds of back-and-forth action, two of the best 170-pound strikers in the world will duke it out once more for perhaps the final time at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video.

'Barboza' did the unthinkable and dethroned 'The Immortal' last year in arguably the biggest win of his career.

Sadly, the Frenchman couldn't hold on to the lightweight kickboxing world championship for long, as Eersel took it back in their rematch.

Both fights, of course, went down the wire and were highly competitive and intricately technical, much to the delight of striking fans across the world.

Alexis Nicolas, though, guarantees fans haven't seen anything yet since this grudge match will be the best of this heated rivalry.

The Mahmoudi Gym affiliate said during his ONE Fight Night 30 pre-event interview with Nick Atkin:

"I have a lot of respect for this guy. He is a legend, I’m a legend too, now. And it’s a trilogy. It’s not nothing. It’s crazy to do this with this guy. And it’s good for the fans of kickboxing. We did the best fight of 2024, it was two crazy fights, and the third will be the best just because."

Watch Nick Atkin's ONE Fight Night 30 pre-event interviews:

Alexis Nicolas says he's going for the kill to end rivalry with Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas won't settle for a closely contested decision outcome for the third straight time against Regian Eersel.

'Barboza' vowed to take matters into his own hands this time by eliminating the judges from the equation with a scintilating finish. The French warrior told ONE:

“I have nothing against Eersel. He’s in my way, and I just want to take the belt. I just want the belt. I’m ready for five rounds against him, but I’m ready to put him out, too.”

ONE Fight Night 30 will emanate from the fabled grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on April 4. Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness the action live in US primetime.

