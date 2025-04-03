“Eersel was the best version of himself” - Alexis Nicolas rues his form, admits he wasn’t at his best in rematch vs. Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas' time at the top never reached its full potential, and he now eyes revenge against the same man who toppled his short-lived reign.

The French star will challenge two-sport king Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

The match will be the third time Nicolas and Eersel meet after they squared off twice for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship in 2024.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nicolas regretted his form when he lost the lightweight kickboxing throne back to Eersel in their second main event meeting in Bangkok.

Alexis Nicolas said:

"Eersel was the best version of himself during the second fight, but I was not.”

Despite a then-perfect 23-0 record, Nicolas was largely seen as an upstart heading into his first fight against Eersel in April 2024 in Bangkok.

Nicolas silenced the doubters when he scored an inspiring unanimous decision win over Eersel to take the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

That reign, however, didn't last long.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, reclaimed the lightweight kickboxing throne when he beat Nicolas with a striking masterclass in October 2024.

'The Immortal' was nearly flawless in his second meeting against Nicolas and proved to the world why he's one of the greatest strikers of the current generation.

Nicolas now looks to avenge his defeat, reclaim the lightweight kickboxing strap, and potentially close his rivalry against Eersel in the same city where they waged war against each other in 2024.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Alexis Nicolas admits he lacked the same fire from his world title win in his defeat to Regian Eersel

While he had a burning desire to win ONE Championship gold in his first fight against Regian Eersel, Alexis Nicolas regretfully admitted that he didn't have the same fire when defending his throne.

Nicolas' reign with the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title lasted six months after he relinquished the throne back to Eersel in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 25.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nicolas said:

"Going into the rematch as the defending champion, it was different for me. I didn’t get the same fire in my heart."

