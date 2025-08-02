"I'm not discussing politics and moon landing" - Joe Rogan gets trumped? UFC legend says he's MMA's top YouTube voice

Joe Rogan is the host of one of the most popular podcast shows in the world, where he discusses a wide range of topics beyond just MMA.

However, according to UFC legend Chael Sonnen, who focuses exclusively on MMA-related content on his YouTube channel, he should be considered superior to Rogan. Through his videos, Sonnen often shares his insights and opinions on trending topics in the MMA world.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I'm easily the biggest YouTube channel in MMA. And before you try to correct me, and tell me, [Joe] Rogan, I get it, but I'm not discussing politics and moon landing. I'm laser-focused on MMA, and there is nobody that touches me in this space. We're not only audited, we're publicly audited, and I am king."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (0:17):

When UFC CEO Dana White lauded Joe Rogan's skills as commentator

In addition to being a podcaster, Joe Rogan has served as a UFC commentator since the promotion's early days. Over the years, his mic skills have impressed many, including the UFC CEO Dana White.

A few months ago, during an episode of the YMH Studios podcast, White showered praises on Rogan's commentary abilities, saying:

"I consider him the greatest to ever do it. F**k all these guys that have ever done any type of commentating on combat sports before this. [Joe] Rogan is by far [the best]. Every time you would see him on camera and he would be talking about the fights that night, you knew, you felt it in your f**king soul, this guy was not a paid talking head. This motherf**ker loves this sh*t, and this is 100%. It came through at every event that we did."

Check out Dana White's comments on Joe Rogan below (52:59):

