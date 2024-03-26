"I'm all for Dustin" - Coach Javier Mendez backs Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier title bout in light of perfectly fitting "circumstances" 

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is eager to return to the octagon, but his ideal June timeframe doesn't quite align with the upcoming matchups at UFC 300.

With contenders like Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan all tied up, speculation has swirled about a potential title defense against former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

Javier Mendez, Makhachev's longtime coach at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) and Team Khabib, prioritizes keeping the champion active.

Mendez acknowledges the challenges of fighting during Ramadan, making a June bout unlikely. Given Poirier's recent win and availability, Mendez sees him as a good fit for the timing:

“If it’s Dustin, fantastic. If it’s Justin, fantastic. But from my perspective, because who’s available now, who would be available sooner: Dustin. I believe that’s the reason why this is going on. We don’t know what’s going to happen with Justin and the fight with Charles [and Tsarukyan]."

He added:

"We don’t know. What if the winner gets injured, and the fight’s delayed? Now Islam’s wait how much more time? I’m all for Dustin, Dustin’s injury-free, he’s a great fighter, a great human being, he’s my pick also because of the circumstances fitting perfect for Dustin and Islam. Perfect.”

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dustin Poirier sets sights on lightweight championship fight with Islam Makhachev

Following his impressive win at UFC 299, Dustin Poirier has emerged as a frontrunner for the lightweight title shot. Divisonal champ Islam Makhachev himself acknowledged the situation and expressed his openness to fighting Poirier.

Poirier's hunger for the title was evident in a recent interview. Having achieved numerous milestones in his career, the 35-year-old fighter emphasized that capturing the undisputed championship is the sole remaining piece of the puzzle.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, ‘The Diamond’ said:

"It's the only thing left for me to do. You know I've done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I've created business -- business, multiple businesses. I've headlined so many cards. I've been 30 times in the UFC octagon. My family is set. Like, I've done everything I've set out to do, but capture the title. And that's the only thing left for me to do, and that's what I want."

With the 35-year-old determined to add UFC lightweight champion to his resume and Makhachev needing an opponent for his June fight, the stage seems set for a thrilling lightweight title clash.

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on fighting Islam Makhachev below (03:14):