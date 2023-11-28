“I’m an entertainer” – Alex Roberts vows to put on a "match that people will remember forever" against Roman Kryklia

Now fighting in the grandest stage in ONE Championship, Australian striker Alex Roberts vows to bring the heat and give fight fans an entertaining performance when he makes his promotional debut next month.

‘The Viking’ will take on ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to 24ssports in an interview, the recently crowned WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion talked about the mindset he has heading into his maiden ONE outing. He said:

“Now that we’re here it’s fantastic. I’m excited to just put on a show for the audience because I’m an entertainer and I love going out and putting on great matches that people will remember forever.”

In his ONE debut, Alex Roberts shoots outright for the top, to join the promotion’s growing roster of world champions.

Out to frustrate him is Roman Kryklia, who is looking to become a two-sport ONE world champion. It will be his first fight since November last year, where he won the heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix title.

ONE Fight Night 17 is available live on US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Alex Roberts developed instant liking for the fight game

Alex Roberts knew he was built for the fighting game when he first entered the gym and instantly developed a liking for it, particularly Muay Thai. And years later he is still at it and has had success in competing.

He shared this in an interview with onefc.com, saying:

"I was just a regular kid growing up in the suburbs with my parents and three sisters. I had a pretty normal childhood playing football and, you know, a few blues [fights] here and there. So, I was naturally pretty good at that.”

Adding:

“I went into the gym, and as soon as I walked into Synergy and Thai Boxing Pit, it was love at first sight.”

The 34-year-old Perth, Australia native is now out to take his fighting career to another plane by vying for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok. He will be going up against light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia.