"I'm not even capping" - Ryan Garcia references infamous Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson brawl to send Devin Haney ominous warning 

Ryan Garcia has warned Devin Haney that their fight on Apr. 20 will be dangerous. Garcia is set to challenge Haney for the WBC super lightweight championship in a highly anticipated fight.

In a recent post on X, Garcia claimed that he might bite Haney's ear, citing the instance in which Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear during their 1997 fight. He penned:

''I might bite Haney ears. Mike bit one ear, Ima bite both. I’m hungry.''

Garcia also used the Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis fight as an example, suggesting he would stop at nothing to win the bout. He wrote:

''Yall thought Tyson needed police for the Lewis fight. You will need the army ima attack Haney. It isn’t a fight to me. I don’t think I will. Stop hitting him if he’s down. I’m not even capping''

For context, the fight between Tyson and Lewis was clouded in controversy. The build-up to the fight was intense, and chaos took over when the fighters squared off in front of the cameras.

Tyson aggressively stepped off his block to confront Lewis on the podium. He landed a punch that barely missed Lewis' bodyguard while he extended his hand to prevent any harm.

Lewis quickly retaliated, causing chaos before they were separated. Following the disastrous press conference, there were discussions about canceling the fight due to both fighters' actions.

Garcia and Haney have faced off six times in amateur competition, with each winning three. His first professional defeat came against Gervonta Davis last year. He has since bounced back with a TKO victory over Oscar Duarte.

Haney, on the other hand, successfully defended his lightweight and WBC super lightweight titles against Vasily Lomachenko and Regis Prograis, respectively.

Andre Ward's advice to Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia's recent social media posts have raised concerns about his mental health ahead of his upcoming WBC super-lightweight title fight against Devin Haney on April 20.

Questions were raised after Garcia candidly acknowledged using drugs during an interview. This was followed by a series of strange social media posts, including a video implying his death. The professional boxer's most notable recent events have included sexual abuse allegations and claiming to have visited Bohemian Grove.

In a recent interview with TMZ, former boxing champion Andre Ward advised Garcia to avoid social media and seek support from a close friend or relative. He said:

''I think the first thing is, he's got to get off social media. I think somebody around him gotta tell him, We gotta deal with this, but we're not going to deal with it on the public side.''

Catch Andre Ward's comments below (0:37):