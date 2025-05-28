"I'm excited" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues fired up to defend her gold vs Shir Cohen in ONE Fight Night 32 headliner

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is relishing the opportunity to showcase her world-class arsenal once again as she prepares to defend her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship against Shir Cohen in the ONE Fight Night 32 main event.

Ad

The Phuket-based martial artist has maintained an unblemished record in the division since stunning Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex during her debut at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

Ad

Trending

With history on her side and three successful world title defenses out of the way against Janet Todd, Cristina Morales, and Marie McManamon, the Brazilian mum-champ is beyond thrilled to keep that impressive streak alive when she arrives inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I was very happy that ONE Championship wanted me to fight again," Allycia Hellen Rodrigues told the South China Morning Post. "I feel good. I feel like I'm training well, and I'm excited for this fight."

Ad

Watch her full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Ad

While she's toyed with the idea of making a switch to mixed martial arts recently—even picking up jiu-jitsu during her days off Muay Thai—the divisional queen seems locked in to emerge victorious on fight night.

The 27-year-old was last in action when she dominated English-Irish representative Marie McManamon on her way to a fourth-round TKO in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.

Will she keep her spot atop the throne against Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32? Fight fans in the United States and Canada can catch her in action live in U.S. primetime for free on June 6.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits grappling is a totally different world from Muay Thai

To complete her MMA dream inside the ONE Championship Circle in 2026, the striking specialist has taken up Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes at Phuket Fight Club.

While she has enjoyed the challenges that come with picking up a new discipline, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues concedes her time on the mats has been an eye-opening experience.

Ad

“It’s very different. Jiu-jitsu, since I don’t have much experience, requires me to use a lot of strength, and that really wears me out."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.