“I’m so excited to get out there” - Adrian Lee looks for third straight in ONE against Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

At just 19 years old, the youngest child of the famed Lee family is doing what most fighters older than him can only dream of - fighting in the world's biggest combat sports promotion.

On March 23, the world will witness the youngest member of the famed Lee fighting family as he walks into the Circle for the third time in his career. With back-to-back wins and half a year since his last outing, 'The Phenom' can't wait to show how much he's sharpened his game since then.

"I’m definitely super excited for this upcoming fight," Lee told Parry Punch. "It’s been six months since my last fight, I definitely want to stay more active after this fight. But, yeah, I’ve been training really hard, it’s been a really tough fight camp, and I’m so excited to get out there and show the new skills I have developed."

Watch the full interview below:

“I can't really imagine myself doing anything” - MMA prodigy Adrian Lee says martial arts is part of his identity

Growing up in the Lee family means martial arts shaped everything and is woven into everyday life. This is the reality for Adrian Lee, younger brother to two-division MMA world champion Christian and former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee.

Speaking with Story of the Fight, Adrian shared how fighting is all he's ever known:

"I can't really imagine myself doing anything but fighting. Because ever since my last memory, really, I've always been in the gym. If anything, if it wasn't fighting, it'd be some type of other combat sport, like wrestling, boxing, kickboxing."

'The Phenom' is only a few days out from his upcoming match versus Japan's Takeharu Ogawa, and with all eyes on him, the pressure is on. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

