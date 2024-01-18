"I’m extremely scared" - Coach speaks on US Boxing's new transgender rule that could "kill a woman"

Coach Cary Williams hates the new boxing rules for the 2024 Olympics.

As more and more transgender women get into sports, the rules and world have to change around them. While there have only been a few high-profile combat sports athletes who have transitioned, they typically come under heavy scrutiny and media coverage.

However, transgender fighters have largely been kept in the background. In MMA, the UFC and PFL have shown zero interest in bringing in anyone who has transitioned. In boxing, there are only a few handful of examples of that occurring.

However, things could start to look very different. The Olympic Games are now just a few months away from occurring. Last month, they announced rule changes for transgender women to compete at the event.

As long as the transgender athlete meets the requirements, including undergoing hormonal and testosterone testing for 48 months, they will be able to fight non-transitioned women. USA Boxing coach Cary Williams isn't a fan of the new policy.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Daily Signal, Williams opined that the new policy could lead to deaths in the ring. She stated:

"Some people say, “Oh, there’s not that many trans, you know. What are you worried about?” There could be one, that’s all it takes to do damage, that’s all it takes to kill a woman, and that’s all it takes for it to grow steadily. And then there are more, and there are more, and there are more... I’m extremely scared for the safety of our girls and our women in boxing."

How many transgender women have fought in the boxing ring?

Cary Williams is correct that there's only been a few examples of transgender athletes fighting.

While the Olympics have changed the rules, thus far, there have not been many transgender people competing in combat sports. There's only a handful of examples, from both MMA to the ring.

In the cage, Alana McLaughlin scored a submission win in Combate Global in 2021. She was the second, having come years after Fallon Fox. 'The Queen of Swords' last fought in 2014, compiling a 5-1 record.

In the ring, there are also only two noteworthy examples. Patricio Manuel transitioned from a female to a male and has earned a 3-0 record. Meanwhile, Parinya Charoenphol is a former Thai boxing champion, who transitioned from male to female at 18 years old.

While some approve of the Olympics' decision, it seems that the debate about this issue is just starting.