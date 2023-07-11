"It should be banned" - Carl Froch sides with Ebanie Bridges on transgender fighter debate

Carl Froch has sided with Ebanie Bridges on the subject of transgender women competing in boxing.

The subject has become a popular talking point over the last few years. While there's only been a few documented cases, there have been a few transgender women who have competed in combat sports over the last few years.

Fallon Fox is the most famous example, competing in MMA from 2012 to 2012, racking up a 5-1 record. Meanwhile, Patricio Manuel is a transgender man, who has accumulated a 3-0 professional boxing record since his 2018 debut. While transgender athletes are incredibly rare, they are a popular talking point.

Earlier this year, Ebanie Bridges chimed in on the debate. 'The Blonde Bomber' is one of the first high-profile boxer to call for transgender boxers to face those of their biological sex. Now, Carl Froch has decided to join her.

In a recent interview with Safe Betting Sites, the former champion echoed Bridges' opinion. He stated:

“[Trans women] are stronger and more powerful. Not all of them – you get some masculine women. You get some feminine men. But we're talking about a trans woman. A [trans woman], born a [biological] man, fighting a [biological] woman shouldn't happen, ever. It should be banned. I agree with Ebanie Bridges saying she would never fight a trans woman. Transgender women, women [biologically born] men, should not compete in [biological] women's sports, period. Full stop.“

Ebanie Bridges sounds off on trans women in boxing

Last month, Ebanie Bridges admitted that she would never box a transgender woman.

In an interview with BitCoin Casinos last month, the women's boxing champion was asked about the subject. There, she stated that she had no intention of ever facing a transgender woman in the ring.

Furthermore, she slammed the idea in general, using Mike Tyson as an example. Later in the interview, Bridges added that she's not entirely sure what the answer is, but that maybe there should be more divisions or competition league.

In the interview, Ebanie Bridges stated:

“No, never — I think it’s wrong, especially in boxing and really in all sports. I just think a lot of women in sports that are breaking records weren’t originally women and in boxing when you are trying to hurt the other person [that’s the goal], it’s wrong... It’s like saying Mike Tyson suddenly wants to be a woman now and fights you — no way!.. Maybe they need their own space or competitions and fight in their own divisions."

