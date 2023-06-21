Australian boxer and OnlyF*ns star Ebanie Bridges has claimed that she would never fight a trans woman.

Transgender women being allowed to compete against biological women has been a hotly debated topic for a while now. While people are split with their opinions on the matter, it looks like 'The Blonde Bomber' is firmly against it.

Ebanie Bridges recently sat down for an interview with BitcoinCasinos to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, she was asked about her opinion on trans women fighting biological women and if she would ever entertain the idea of fighting one in the future, to which she replied:

“No, never, I think it’s wrong, especially in boxing and really in all sports. I just feel like you know, you see all these like recently, a lot of women in sports that are breaking records weren’t originally women, you know what I mean? And in a sport where you are trying to hurt each other, the goal is to actually hurt that person... It’s like saying Mike Tyson suddenly wants to be a woman now and fights you no way! I even spar with boys or guys smaller than me and they are hell strong."

Catch Ebanie Bridge's comments in the video below (00:27):

Ebanie Bridges speaks about Conor McGregor joining OnlyF*ns

Having met Conor McGregor last month at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron bout, 'The Blonde Bomber' recently revealed that the former UFC champion "might have some ideas" for joining the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns.

During a recent interview with OnlyAccounts, Ebanie Bridges revealed that Conor McGregor may have a plan of starting his own OnlyF*ns page. However, she revealed that instead of sharing explicit content, he would show behind-the-scenes footage:

"He [Conor McGregor] might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea of joining OnlyFans — especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing. But it's not, it's exclusive content from athletes and celebrities... It doesn't need to be s*x and p*rn as it's not like that... All the fans know what I'm up to — at home or when out, plus behind the scenes... He's awesome and so effervescent and has that energy — when Conor walks in the room, he lights it up and he's very inspiring." [h/t The Sun]

