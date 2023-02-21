"You want the payday" - Jake Paul blasts retired former champion Carl Froch ahead of return

Jake Paul has taken aim at yet another boxing legend. 'The Problem Child' has become one of the biggest names in the sport by doing things in an unorthodox way. Instead of fighting journeymen or cans that are supposed to lose, he's instead decided to fight older MMA legends.

To this point, the strategy has been successful, as the YouTuber has defeated names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. To his credit, Paul doesn't just want to box former MMA fighters, he's also called out some boxing greats as well.

Jake Paul has called out names such as Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather but has now taken aim at Carl Froch. 'The Cobra' has taken aim at the YouTuber-turned-boxer on several occasions but has shown uninterested in fighting him. Froch famously retired after his 2014 rematch with George Groves.

Nonetheless, the YouTuber has a challenge for the former champion. Paul blasted Froch on Twitter and also challenged him to face Anderson Silva. 'The Spider' holds a record of 3-2, having lost to Paul last October by decision. If the former champion is able to get through the Brazilian, Paul would be willing to fight him.

See Paul's tweet directed at Froch below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva Carl Froch mad because I made more in 1 year than he made his whole career. You want the payday. I get it.So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva @SpiderAnderson on my next card & if you get lucky & beat him, then we can step in the ring & you make your career payday. LMK. Carl Froch mad because I made more in 1 year than he made his whole career. You want the payday. I get it.So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva @SpiderAnderson on my next card & if you get lucky & beat him, then we can step in the ring & you make your career payday. LMK.

Carl Froch hits back at Jake Paul

Carl Froch doesn't really care about Jake Paul's challenge. 'The Cobra' responded to 'The Problem Child' in a minute-long video posted to social media. In the video, the former champion stated that he has no interest in facing Anderson Silva on the undercard of Paul's return.

The Brit noted that he has too much respect to beat up on 'The Spider,' and fighting on Paul's undercard made no sense. In the end, Froch defeated George Groves in front of 80,000 fans in Wembley Stadium for his last fight.

Beyond that, the retired boxer proposed a challenge right back to Jake Paul. In the video, Froch stated that if the YouTuber is able to defeat Tommy Fury later this month, he'd consider fighting him.

Until then, Carl Froch hasn't considered the YouTuber in the same league as himself. In the video, he stated:

"In case you didn't know, my last fight was at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 fans. So, I won't be fighting the MMA legend Anderson Silva on your undercard, I've got too much respect for him...If by some miracle you beat Tommy Fury, then I'll listen to you. Until then, don't talk about me in the same league as you."

See his comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Carl Froch fires back at Jake Paul: “When this right hand lands on your chin, it will put you into f***ing orbit.”



[ @Carl_Froch]



Carl Froch fires back at Jake Paul: “When this right hand lands on your chin, it will put you into f***ing orbit.” ‼️ Carl Froch fires back at Jake Paul: “When this right hand lands on your chin, it will put you into f***ing orbit.”[🎥 @Carl_Froch]https://t.co/uTuukzsZh3

