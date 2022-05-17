"I'm not fighting" - Sean O'Malley believes it's "dumb" if UFC 276 fight against Pedro Munhoz doesn't open the main card

Sean O'Malley desperately wants his fight against Pedro Munhoz to be slotted into the main card curtain jerker at UFC 276.

The rising bantamweight star believes it only makes sense for the main card to begin with an exciting fight, which he promised to deliver. During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley said:

"I really f***ing hope I'm opening up the main card. I think it makes sense, though! They want banger fights to open up the card. Putting me after that or the one before the co-main is just dumb."

However, O'Malley's coach and co-host Tim Welch argued that he probably won't get his wish as the spot he covets is usually reserved for unranked fighters. To that, the 24-year-old jokingly replied:

"I'm not fighting. I'm pulling out. You heard it here first. Breaking news: 'Suga' Sean pulls out."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below:

O'Malley has kickstarted pay-per-view events in his last two fights. His showdown against Kris Moutinho marked the beginning of the main card at UFC 264, while his clash against Raulian Paiva opened the festivities at UFC 269.

However, O'Malley will now face a fellow ranked bantamweight in Munhoz at UFC 276 in July. With that being the case, it's to be expected that 'Suga' will fight higher up the card.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is working on a bantamweight fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley, sources told @bokamotoESPN UFC is working on a bantamweight fight between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O'Malley, sources told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/zZqfFhhd7G

Sean O'Malley believes knocking out Pedro Munhoz is the next step to become the next Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor rose to superstardom by stringing together knockout wins on his way to the title. As far as Sean O'Malley is concerned, he is poised to go on the same trajectory as the Irishman if he can impressively KO his opponent at UFC 276.

Appearing on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, O'Malley discussed his upcoming bout against Pedro Munhoz. The Arizona native said:

"I think me wanting to be bigger than Conor can sound silly right now, but if I go out there and knock out Pedro, knock out 'Chito' [Vera], whoever’s champ, beat [them] down, [then] I’m the champ [and] I’m very close to that. Conor’s had the crazy moments with Jose Aldo and the Chad Mendes [win] and all those fights, the Nate [Diaz] fights. He’s had some sweet fights. I still have to go out there and have those sweet fights and those sweet moments to be that big, and I’m totally capable of that. I’m 27 years old. I’m a f***ing animal right now and I’m excited to go out there and prove that against 'Prelim' Pedro."

Check out Sean O'Malley's interview below:

