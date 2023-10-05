"I’m not financial advisor but homie is in trouble" - UFC lightweight vet calls out Dan Hooker with popular kangaroo vs human clip

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out fellow lightweight and fan-favorite Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker, albeit in somewhat unusual fashion.

Moicano uploaded a popular GIF of a man punching a kangaroo after the kangaroo squares up to the man. Once the man lands the punch, the kangaroo appears shocked and stops being aggressive.

What's notable is that Moicano superimposed a picture of Dan Hooker on the kangaroo, and a photo of himself on top of the man. He posted the clip to X alongside the caption:

"December… January doesn’t matter….I’m not financial advisor but homie is in trouble!!! @ufc#ufc #mma #money"

Check out Renato Moicano's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Renato Moicano is 3-2 in his last five fights, and is coming off a win over Brad Riddell. Coincidentally, Riddell is also a Kiwi and trains out of City Kickboxing, the same gym that Hooker trains at.

While it's not clear if Moicano is targetting City Kickboxing as such, it's clear that he is looking to fight up in the rankings. Currently, Moicano holds the #13 ranking in the lightweight division, while Dan Hooker is ranked at #9.

Both Dan Hooker and Renato Moicano are veterans of the sport and have fan-friendly styles, making for an excellent contest.

Dan Hooker announces that he is back from injury, is ready to fight

'The Hangman's' last appearance in the octagon was the very definition of a blood and guts war as he faced Jalin Turner in an extremely close bout. Hooker was awarded the split decision victory.

After the fight, Hooker revealed that he had suffered nasty injuries to his arm and his orbital bone during the fight. Last week, however, 'The Hangman' took to X to announce that his doctors had cleared him, and he was ready to fight.

He did so alongside the caption:

"All clear from the Doc, let’s party."

Expand Tweet

While he is, as of the time of writing, yet to respond to Moicano's callout, we may very well see the two share the octagon sooner rather than later. That being said, Hooker, who is coming off a win, may also prefer to fight higher up the division and so, may be holding out to see what the UFC offers him.