Photo: Dan Hooker shares graphic image of stitches-riddled arm post-surgery after war against Jalin Turner

Dan Hooker recently shocked fans by sharing an image of his arm post-surgery. 'The Hangman' achieved his second consecutive victory at UFC 290 this past weekend in a grueling battle against Jalin Turner.

Following an intense back-and-forth exchange, Hooker emerged triumphant via split decision. However, the fight took its toll on the 33-year-old New Zealander, resulting in a broken arm and a facial fracture. When asked about his arm during the immediate aftermath of the fight, Hooker fearlessly downplayed the severity of his injury, claiming it was merely a scratch.

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA



Can only imagine what the surgeons thought when he told them that he continued to fight with his arm in that condition. Dan Hooker is as tough as they come. @danthehangman “Just a scratch.”Can only imagine what the surgeons thought when he told them that he continued to fight with his arm in that condition. Dan Hooker is as tough as they come. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In his latest social media post, Dan Hooker showed off the after-effects of getting his fractured arm surgically fixed, and it seems he suffered more than just a scratch.

'The Hangman' recently tweeted a gnarly photo of his post-surgery stitches from the hospital. Interestingly, Hooker's wrist broke after Jalin Turner threw a kick in the first round of the fight. While the 33-year-old Kiwi knew something was horribly wrong with his arm, he continued to fight for the full three rounds.

Dan Hooker is currently on a two-fight win streak. Before Jalin Turner, he defeated Claudio Puelles at UFC 281 via second-round TKO. His professional MMA record stands at 23-12.

Dan Hooker injury: 'The Hangman' on the exact moment he broke his arm during Jalin Turner fight

Dan Hooker secured an incredible split-decision victory over Jalin Turner after three hard rounds at UFC 290 despite suffering a fractured wrist in the opening round. 'The Hangman' recently went through the fight footage and revealed when exactly he thinks his arm broke.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hooker discussed his highly entertaining battle with Turner and spoke about his injuries. Talking about his broken arm, he said:

"I went back and I watched and I think it was a bit of a slow process. I think it was a front kick in the first round that I think might have put a little crack in it... Just as round two starts, I look down at my arm because it’s not responding the way I want it to, and then in the second, he lands a couple more kicks that break it."

Watch the full interview below:

Another significant moment in the fight was when Turner landed a nasty head kick in the second round that bounced off Hooker's face. It seems the head kick dealt some damage to his skull which would also require surgery to fix.