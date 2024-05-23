“I’m focused just on him” – Gabriel Sousa confident he can beat Mikey Musumeci for the second time at ONE 167

IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil is confident he can be the first man to defeat reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci in ONE Championship. The two meet in a bantamweight grappling showdown early next month.

After all, he is the last man to submit the Italian-American megastar when the two locked horns at Who's Number One a few years ago, before Musumeci's recent stint in ONE.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sousa says he is confident that he can pull off the feat once again when the two square off in the Circle. Sousa said:

"This time, I will have more time to focus on the fight and train to fight for 10 minutes. Last time, I trained for a championship that was longer. This time I’m focused just on him, and because of that, I think I’ll get even better."

Gabriel Sousa is set to lock horns with 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci in a bantamweight submission grappling match at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Gabriel Sousa excited for contrast grappling techniques with Mikey Musumeci: "Our fighting styles are different"

Gabriel Sousa promises fans a different look when he and Mikey Musumeci exchange grappling techniques once more in their highly anticipated rematch. This is because the Brazilian believes his style is starkly different from that of 'Darth Rigatoni's.

He told ONE Championship:

"Our fighting styles are different. I like takedowns and I like passing guard. Mikey, on the other hand, likes to play guard and take the back or attack footlocks."