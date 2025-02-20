“I’m getting big” - Strawweight MMA champ Joshua Pacio says a move to flyweight could be on the cards for him

Joshua Pacio has spent most of his career fighting in ONE Championship's loaded 125-pound MMA division. However, the reigning strawweight MMA world champion teased the possibility of moving up a weight class in the future.

The 29-year-old Filipino fan-favorite revealed that his body has been changing over the years, which could lead him to make a permanent move to the flyweight MMA ranks.

'The Passion' told the Bangkok Post in his ONE 171: Qatar pre-event interview:

"Maybe after two or three years. Let’s see because I’m getting big. I’m getting heavy."

Despite his growing physique, Joshua Pacio has remained an utmost professional and always passed weight and hydration in his fights.

His highly awaited strawweight MMA world title unification bout with interim king Jarred Brooks will push through without any complications in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar.

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, Pacio even thanked his loyal Filipino contingent in Doha for giving him a semblance of a homecourt advantage at Lusail Sports Arena.

"I just thank God for this opportunity again that I’m here. Thank you ONE Championship. Thank you Doha and the people of Qatar, thank you so much. And to all the FIlipino Kababayans that are here, inviting you all to watch this Thursday as we put on a great show for you guys."

Watch the ONE 171 pre-event interviews:

Joshua Pacio looking forward to a cordial relationship with Jarred Brooks after settling their rivalry

Jarred Brooks has fully embraced his antagonistic role against Joshua Pacio. 'The Monkey God' once again instigated a heated staredown in the build-up to their trilogy.

'The Passion', though, has grown accustomed to the American's pre-fight antics and said he never took it personally.

Talking to the Bangkok Post, the Lions Nation MMA affiliate said he and Brooks will forge a bond once they settle their unfinished business.

"We’re all martial artists. We fight to show our skills. We’re just competitors. But outside the cage, we’re all friends. I’ll welcome that friendship."

Watch ONE 171: Qatar live on Feb. 20 by visiting watch.onefc.com.

