"I'm glad I took your car" - Chael Sonnen hilariously rips into "elitist prick" Daniel Cormier over stolen car

Chael Sonnen took a playful aim at Daniel Cormier following the reports of his stolen car. Sonnen mockingly attacked Cormier, citing how wealthy the former double champion is.

For context, following his successful time inside the octagon, Cormier took up the color commentator role for the promotion's various MMA events across the globe.

He was present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC 317 pay-per-view card, which was headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira last weekend. But after the event, Cormier discovered that his brand-new truck, which was parked at the airport in San Jose, had been stolen.

During a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen responded to the incident. He hilariously mocked Cormier by giving him the middle finger, prompting a laugh from 'DC'.

''Hey Daniel, do you remember that time that we were all feeling bad for you because you had a car stolen, and then you revealed to us that you get a new Raptor every single year? I actually meant to tell you just from our audience, I just meant to tell you [displays middle finger], well it was kind of one of those moments, 'I had my car stolen but I got another ride over here, my buddie's the police', I mean you know not for nothing. I'm glad I took your car.''

Sonnen went on to poke Cormier for repeatedly upgrading his car over the past few years, taking aim at the latter's wealth.

''Oh you've upgraded twice in 5 years instead of everything, it's the same thing... what an elitist prick you are.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

What did Daniel Cormier say about the stolen vehicle incident?

Despite enjoying a memorable evening at UFC 317, Daniel Cormier received the unfortunate news that his brand-new vehicle had been stolen from the San Jose airport parking.

Cormier then resorted to X and expressed his displeasure with the news, saying:

''Last week, I kind of thought I’ve had the same vehicle since 2018, driving Raptors over and over, so I changed the car. I thought, okay, be cool to get a different vehicle. I get back from UFC 317, I’m going up and down looking for my car ... they tell me my car was driven out of the parking structure on Thursday night. Somebody stole my truck at the San Jose Airport. Goddamn it, unbelievable!”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

