"I'm not going anywhere" - Giga Chikadze claims he is ready to step into the main event spot of UFC Vegas 26 on a week's notice

Giga Chikadze wants to make a quick return to the octagon after his co-main event win at UFC Vegas 25. The up-and-coming featherweight fighter has said that he wants a 7-day turnaround and is willing to step into the main event spot for UFC Vegas 26.

During his post-fight press conference, Giga Chikadze claimed he had taken note that there is no confirmed main event for UFC Vegas 26. The Georgian fighter added that it would be a pleasure for him to headline the card.

Giga Chikadze even added that he would be staying in Las Vegas and is already in shape, having picked up no injuries in his quick victory over Cub Swanson. Hence, if Dana White and Sean Shelby need the Georgian to fight next week, then Chikadze is more than happy to do it.

"I hear that there is no main event next week, so it will be pleasure to headline the event for me. I'm staying in Vegas, I'm not going anywhere. I'm in shape, no injures. If Dana and Sean need myself, I can fight anybody. That's what I want."

The original main event for UFC Vegas 26 was a huge bantamweight showdown between Cory Sandhagen and the returning T.J. Dillashaw. However, a nasty cut forced Dillashaw to withdraw from the fight, and the former UFC bantamweight champion now has to wait a while before returning to the octagon.

Sandhagen, who is currently on a two-fight winning streak, would've confirmed his shot at the UFC bantamweight title with a potential win over Dillashaw. But a win for the returning former champion could've changed the entire scenario at the top of the 135-lbs division.

What are the odds of Giga Chikadze fighting at UFC Vegas 26?

Giga Chikadze has earned his right to fight a top contender in the featherweight division and could definitely compete in a UFC main event. After his win over Swanson, the Georgian immediately called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. He is also willing to fight either Calvin Kattar or Yair Rodriguez.

Despite expressing his desire to fight at UFC Vegas 26, it seems quite unlikely that the UFC will find a suitable opponent for Chikadze on a week's notice. However, it remains to be seen what the organization has in mind regarding next week's main event. With Diego Sanchez being cut and his bout against Donald Cerrone falling through, the company definitely needs to sort out the main and co-main events of the card.