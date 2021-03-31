'I'm going to burn all my Nike shoes' - Jon Jones criticises collaboration with musician Lil Nas

Jon Jones took a break from venting his frustration at the UFC and shifted his attention to other important things. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was angry with Nike for its alleged collaboration with 'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X. Threatening to burn all of his Nike shoes, Jon Jones wrote over Twitter:

"Tomorrow morning I’m going to burn all my Nike shoes, you will never catch me in that shit again."

Tomorrow morning I’m going to burn all my Nike shoes, you will never catch me in that shit again — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 30, 2021

However, Jon Jones was certainly eager for information when a fan shed some more light on the issue.

Lil Nas X is not new to rubbing people the wrong way, especially with the release of his new video 'Montero' where he dances with the 'devil' to seduce and kill him. The Grammy winning musician sparked a lot of controversy after announcing the release of his limited edition “Satan Shoes”. There are 666 pairs of these custom Nike Airs that reportedly have their soles injected with a mixture of red ink and 'one drop of human blood'.

According to various media outlets, the shoes sold out in under a minute at a cost of $1018 per pair.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹



👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Jon Jones relieved after Nike files lawsuit

Nike on Monday sued the New York-based company MSCHF, which produced the custom-made shoes in collaboration with Lil Nas X. In the lawsuit, Nike accused MSCHF of infringing on and diluting its trademark with black-and-red, devil-themed shoes. The 21-year old rapper however, is not named as a defendant in the suit.

Filing a lawsuit in the federal court of New York, Nike said that the shoes were produced “without Nike’s approval and authorization,” and the company was “in no way connected with this project.”

The lawsuit read:

“There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product."

Jon Jones seemed to be relieved by the fact that he would not have to do away with his Nike shoes.

OK, now I’m seeing there is a lawsuit. Glad to know Nike isn’t behind this bullshit. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 30, 2021

Jon Jones even refused a fan who tried his luck on acquiring the shoes that Jones had agreed to disown.