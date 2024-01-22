"I’m not going to cause any drama" - Anthony Joshua didn't like one thing about Francis Ngannou presser but willing to "let it slide"

Anthony Joshua had one minor issue during his press conference with Francis Ngannou.

'AJ' is currently set to face 'The Predator' on March 8 in Saudi Arabia. For the former two-time champion, the bout will be his first since a stoppage win over Otto Wallin in December. At the time, the expectation was that he would face Deontay Wilder next.

However, due to 'The Bronze Bomber' losing to Joseph Parker last month, there was a change of opponent. As a result, the former UFC champion will be stepping in for Wilder. For Ngannou, the boxing match will be his second after nearly upsetting Tyson Fury in October.

Earlier this month, the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou inaugural press conference was held. There, the two boxers were relatively stoic, and not a lot of trash talk was spoken. However, 'AJ' had one minor issue.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Joshua was frustrated with a perceived lack of respect for his promoter, Eddie Hearn. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the British boxer stated (via Boxing Social):

“I wanted them to reference him as a Hall of Fame promoter but they didn’t, but I thought I’m not going to cause any drama today, I’m going to let it slide. But yeah Eddie is a hot promoter in my opinion, he’s guided me from zero up to now, one of the best in the game and he’s trying to take over the market globally and I really respect him."

Check out his comments below (12:30):

Eddie Hearn makes a prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua has Eddie Hearn's back, and the feeling is mutual.

'AJ' got a bit upset with the lack of respect given to the head of Matchroom, and it's understandable. Few bonds get closer in terms of fighter and promoter than Joshua and Hearn.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise how Eddie Hearn feels about the Brit's next fight. Speaking on The MMA Hour himself earlier this month, the promoter was asked about Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

There, he predicted (via DAZN):

“I really believe AJ knocks him out, but he’s a dangerous fight. I know that this guy’s a big, big lump that can really punch, and I think he has no fear, which makes him dangerous, but I just feel like AJ’s in a great place, and I expect him to pick him apart and knock him out."

Check out his comments below (7:00):