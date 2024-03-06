"I’m going to be a double champion" - UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis confirms plans to move up to light heavyweight someday 

Newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has set his sights on conquering another division in the future.

He made history in January by becoming the first South African to capture the middleweight title. 'Stillknocks' recently revealed his aspirations to move up to light heavyweight. However, before making the jump, he has specific objectives to fulfill within his current weight class.

"I want to be a double champion and I'm going to be a double champion... I'm not cunning now to say I wanna move up light-heavyweight after beating Izzy [Adesanya]."

Instead, du Plessis has outlined a clear path for his potential division switch:

"I think it's fair to say defending your belt three times because that's very convincing in taking care of [middleweight] division and then go up to light heavyweight. I'm willing to make that happen. So for me, going up, I know I’m not going to give up a lot of size. Maybe a little height and reach in terms of the light heavyweights."

The reigning champion currently holds an undefeated record within the UFC and has established himself as a dominant force in the middleweight division. His focus now lies on solidifying his reign at 185 pounds with the ultimate goal of becoming a two-division UFC champion in the future.

Israel Adesanya reveals scrapped UFC 300 title fight plans with Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya recently disclosed a surprising turn of events regarding a potential fight with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 300. The middleweight rivals were seemingly destined to clash at the historic event, but plans fell through due to du Plessis' reported decline.

During an appearance on This Past Weekend, Adesanya shared:

"They summoned me for [UFC] 300 and I was like, 'Yep, let's roll', but their side didn't want it... But, they just fought [Sean] Strickland, so maybe he had a little bit niggly injuries and stuff but we all got niggles and what not... I've fought injured for the last how many fights? That's why I took time off. Just to let my body heal and it has healed."

