Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane promises supreme violence when he challenges Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title. The two heavyweight monsters will headline the main event of ONE 169: Atlanta on Nov. 8 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of what could be the biggest fight of his career, Kane took to Instagram to hype himself up.

'Reug Reug' believes Atlanta would be the site of his ascent to the heavyweight summit, a belief Malykhin immediately quashed with three emojis.

Trending

"😂😂😂," posted the three-division MMA world champion in the comments section.

Kane, however, did not take Malykhin's response lightly.

He wrote in response:

"@anmalykhin imagine I had no technique and I still beat all these people. 3.5 years later it's going to be a horrible five rounds for you. I'm going to eat you alive."

Malykhin and Kane have been going at it on social media and in interviews for months now, and things will eventually come to a head later this year in ONE Championship's second live event in the United States for 2024.

Kane is on a strong run of form with an impressive 5-1 record in ONE Championship, including a three-fight winning streak.

The 32-year-old is coming off a stunning unanimous decision win over BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida at ONE Fight Night 13 for his third straight win.

Malykhin, though, has elevated himself above anyone else.

The Russian juggernaut is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, with six knockouts, and also holds both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles.

Pre-sale registration for ONE 169: Atlanta tickets are now open.

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane goes for the jugular the moment his world title challenge was announced

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is never shy when talking trash to Anatoly Malykhin. The moment ONE Championship announced the ONE 169: Atlanta headliner, 'Reug Reug' jumped on Instagram to promise a rather gruesome outcome.

"@anmalykhin you're dead," wrote Kane in the post's comments section.

Malykhin and Kane have wrestling as their martial arts base, but both fighters have relied on their concussive power in their ONE Championship careers.

The two share nine knockout wins between them in the promotion, and it's likely that their Atlanta meeting ends in a similar manner.