Anatoly Malykhin to defend heavyweight belt against 'Reug Reug' at ONE 169: Atlanta main event

The three-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin is slated to defend his heavyweight world title against Senegalese sensation Oumar Kane as a true clash of the titans has been scheduled for ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

This barnburner U.S. primetime event will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

With 13-0 professional record and 100 percent finishing rate, 'Sladkiy' will become a major threat for his challenger, with a tested crushing power.

Most recently, Malykhin finished Reinier De Ridder for the second time at ONE 166: Qatar to capture the ONE middleweight MMA world title and become an unprecedented ruler of three weight classes.

But 'Reug Reug' is not to be underestimated. He is carrying a three-win streak to earn his title fight against the baddest man in ONE.

And, given each man’s show-stopping power and eagerness to trade bombs at close range, fans should buckle up for white-knuckle action for as long as it lasts.

'Reug Reug' spews bullets ahead of title fight vs. Anatoly Malykhin

ONE heavyweight MMA star Oumar Kane doesn't hold back when finally getting the opportunity to face the reigning king Anatoly Malykhin in a world title barnburner at ONE 169: Atlanta.

He recently fired his first shot against Malykhin in the comments section of an Instagram post from ONE Championship to announce their bout:

"@anmalykhin you're dead ☠️"

But as the king never once backed down from a verbal sparring session, 'Sladkiy' responded:

"@reugreug dancer 💃"

Kane thrust his way through the ONE Championship roster with back-to-back TKO finishes to earn his way into the title picture.

Despite a stumble in the hands of Kirill Grishenko in his third bout, Kane has since produced three-straight wins, with his most recent being a unanimous decision performance over BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida.

Tickets for ONE 169: Atlanta are now available on pre-sale.