Fight game veteran Donald Cerrone will be looking to bounce back from a string of disappointing losses when he faces Niko Price in a welterweight clash in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 11 this weekend. And while he's at it, "Cowboy" wants to make sure that he has some fun.

Fight fans are hyped about the matchup and expect either of the two fighters to produce a Performance of the Night award-winning effort. Some even expect the fight to be the Fight of the Night because both Donald Cerrone and Niko Price are known for their striking prowess and entertaining knockouts. Cowboy believes that he will grab another highlight-reel finish against Price this Saturday.

“This one is for me, I don’t care about all the people online, what they have to say,” Cerrone said on a vlog on his YouTube channel. “This is all about me going out there and having fun for myself. With Niko, I’m going for the finish, it is what I plan on doing.”

Donald Cerrone dropped a controversial decision to Anthony Pettis at UFC 249 in the former's last fight. Although many fans and pundits thought that Cowboy had actually done enough to win the fight, the judges gave the nod to Pettis. Prior to the scrap with Pettis, Cerrone suffered a crushing first-round knockout loss to Conor McGregor after being finished by Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

Niko Price is coming off a TKO loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 249 and is 2-3 in his last five fights inside the octagon. Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price promises to be a barnburner and it will be one heck of a treat for the fans to watch.