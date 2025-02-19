"I'm going to get that back again" - Jonathan Haggerty believes beating Wei Rui in Qatar will help him reassert two-sport dominance

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is determined to get back to winning ways in his upcoming match against Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ad

Haggerty will put his 26-pound golden belt on the line against the number one-rated divisional contender and aims to fend off his challenge to pick up his ninth victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

In his most recent interview with The Bangkok Post before his title defense, 'The General' spoke about his mindset heading into this match and how it will set the tone to regain his status as a two-sport world champion, as he stated:

Ad

Trending

"So now I've got that mentality of I'm going to go get that back again. So it's up to me now to keep putting in the hard work, stay dedicated to my craft, and just better myself in every way possible. So that's what we're doing and we're starting with this fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview here:

Ad

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty is coming off a devastating 49-second knockout loss from Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their champion-versus-champion mega showdown last September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver.

Jonathan Haggerty wants to display a masterclass against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Following a rude defeat at the hands of 'The Kicking Machine,' the 28-year-old striking sensation is now ready to put it all behind and take all the lessons from that fight to secure a flawless performance against Wei.

Ad

Ad

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative stated this during the same interview with The Bangkok Post:

"The first thing I'm not gonna do is rush in. So, [I'm gonna] take my time, enjoy it - that's the main thing. I'm gonna enjoy it in there. Like you said, he's going to try to come for the points victory, but it's up to me to put a full stop and a demolition job."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com. The thrilling event goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.