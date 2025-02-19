  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I'm going to get that back again" - Jonathan Haggerty believes beating Wei Rui in Qatar will help him reassert two-sport dominance

"I'm going to get that back again" - Jonathan Haggerty believes beating Wei Rui in Qatar will help him reassert two-sport dominance

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 19, 2025 17:12 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Wei Rui (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Wei Rui (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is determined to get back to winning ways in his upcoming match against Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ad

Haggerty will put his 26-pound golden belt on the line against the number one-rated divisional contender and aims to fend off his challenge to pick up his ninth victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

In his most recent interview with The Bangkok Post before his title defense, 'The General' spoke about his mindset heading into this match and how it will set the tone to regain his status as a two-sport world champion, as he stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So now I've got that mentality of I'm going to go get that back again. So it's up to me now to keep putting in the hard work, stay dedicated to my craft, and just better myself in every way possible. So that's what we're doing and we're starting with this fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview here:

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Jonathan Haggerty is coming off a devastating 49-second knockout loss from Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their champion-versus-champion mega showdown last September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver.

Jonathan Haggerty wants to display a masterclass against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Following a rude defeat at the hands of 'The Kicking Machine,' the 28-year-old striking sensation is now ready to put it all behind and take all the lessons from that fight to secure a flawless performance against Wei.

Ad
Ad

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative stated this during the same interview with The Bangkok Post:

"The first thing I'm not gonna do is rush in. So, [I'm gonna] take my time, enjoy it - that's the main thing. I'm gonna enjoy it in there. Like you said, he's going to try to come for the points victory, but it's up to me to put a full stop and a demolition job."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com. The thrilling event goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी