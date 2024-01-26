“I’m going to give it my all” – Martin Nguyen promises to put on a show versus Garry Tonon in Japan

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen can’t wait to put on a show for all of his fans who have kept supporting him throughout his career.

Despite losing his world title in 2020 to Thanh Le, Nguyen has kept focused on regaining his lofty perch atop the ONE Championship featherweight MMA ranks. Surprisingly, he hasn’t lost many fans and continues to be one of the most popular fighters in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nguyen says he will dedicate his next fight to the fans.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Just keep tuning in. I appreciate all the support and appreciate all the love I’ve been getting. Yeah, I do this for my family, but I also do it for you guys purposely for entertainment. So, I'll go out there, I'm going to give it my all and you know, hopefully put on a show for you guys.”

Of course, Nguyen will have an all-important chance to position himself for the next world title shot if he defeats his upcoming opponent.

‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen faces ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 165

Former featherweight king and current no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen is set to lock horns with former ONE world title challenger and no.1-ranked contender ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon.

The two cross paths at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this Sunday, January 28th.

Although it’s not an official ONE featherweight MMA world title eliminator, the winner of this bout will likely be next in line for a crack at ONE Championship gold.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.