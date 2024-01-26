“Not load up too much” – Martin Nguyen admits he can’t just go head-hunting versus Garry Tonon at ONE 165

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen knows he can’t just go into his next fight guns blazing, especially against an opponent who has shocked many hard-hitting fighters by taking their limbs home to display in his trophy case.

The 34-year-old Nguyen is set to face Brazilian jiu-jitsu bad boy and no.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon this weekend at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nguyen admits he will be cautious against the ultra dangerous grappler.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve just got to see everything and be on point and not load up too much and go from there.”

Nguyen began his martial arts career as a grappler but evolved into a one-punch knockout artist with a monstrous left hand. If he can defeat Tonon, the no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender and former two-division ONE world champ could make a strong case for the next world title shot.

‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen confident of another run at the world title

At 34 years of age, former two-division ONE world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen is ready to make one last run at the ONE featherweight MMA throne.

Nguyen previously held the belt after defeating Russia’s Marat Gafurov in 2017 to claim the gold. He then defeated Eduard Folayang to win the lightweight strap just months later, effectively becoming the organization’s first champ-champ.

Nguyen would then vacate the lightweight strap and then move on to defend his featherweight belt multiple times until surrendering it to Thanh Le in October of 2020. ‘The Situ-Asian’ has been on the comeback trail ever since.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.