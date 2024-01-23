“Fiery comeback” – Relive Martin Nguyen’s insane come-from-behind KO over Marat Gafurov to win featherweight MMA title

If there’s something we’ve learned over the years, it’s to never ever sleep on former two-division king ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen. The 34-year-old Vietnamese-Australian icon is the first ‘champ-champ’ in ONE Championship, having held both the featherweight and lightweight MMA world titles simultaneously.

Just by that achievement alone, you already know Nguyen is legit. But if you need a reminder, look no further than his first world title victory over Russian mauler Marat ‘Cobra’ Gafurov in August of 2017.

Nguyen met Gafurov at ONE: Quest for Greatness at the Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was a rematch of their first encounter in 2015, where ‘The Situ-Asian’ dropped a first-round submission loss to the Dagestani.

ONE Championship recently posted highlights of that fight on their official Instagram account with the caption:

“FIERY Comeback 🔥 Martin Nguyen was out for blood in his heated rematch against Marat Gafurov 😤 “The Situ-Asian” takes on Garry Tonon at ONE 165!⁠ @martinnguyenmma”

Check out the post below:

Needless to say, it was an epic performance from Nguyen, one that will stand the test of time.

Martin Nguyen returns to face Garry Tonon at ONE 165 in Tokyo

Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen back in action. The former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion will step back into the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Nguyen, the no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender, will take on no.1-ranked ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.