Martin Nguyen says ‘ring rust’ will play a factor in Tang Kai and Thanh Le’s upcoming featherweight title unification bout

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen has a huge fight coming up next weekend, but can’t help but look past that at a pivotal featherweight clash between champions later this year.

Reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai of China is set to unify the ONE Championship gold with interim titleholder Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States at ONE 166: Qatar.

The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

Nguyen says he is keeping a close eye on the developments of that fight, as he fully intends on facing the winner sometime in the near future.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nguyen shared his thoughts on Tang Kai and Thanh Le’s upcoming featherweight classic.

‘The Situ-Asian’ stated:

“I do feel that Thanh Le will edge this one. I feel that Tang Kai will have some ring rust. If not ring rust, he'll fight a bit more timidly, just like the first fight. I feel like Thanh Le won't be as aggressive as he was in the first fight, which got him caught half the time. So I feel like Thanh Le will come into this fight with a better game plan.”

Sounds like Nguyen is definitely leaning toward his former adversary.

‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen in pivotal featherweight clash against Garry Tonon

Martin Nguyen would best not look too far ahead into the future, lest risk underestimating his upcoming opponent, no.1-ranked featherweight MMA contender and former ONE world title challenger, ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon.

Nguyen and Tonon lock horns at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.