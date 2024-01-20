“That's his style” – Martin Nguyen says Garry Tonon’s ‘unorthodox striking’ pairs well with his vaunted ground game

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen isn’t taking his next opponent lightly by any means.

The no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender in ONE Championship has a tough assignment for his return to the Circle, and would like nothing more than to make a statement and propel himself toward another crack at the world title.

Nguyen is set to face no.1-ranked ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru next weekend.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nguyen gave props to Tonon, and commented on his unique fighting style.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“He does the right things to implement his game of or his style of fighting so he throws the most unorthodox shots to get that clinch happening, to get that, you know, to grab onto you or somewhat somehow. So I guess that's his style. I can't change that.”

Tonon transitioned from submission grappling to mixed martial arts in March of 2018. He won his first six fights as an MMA fighter and earned a crack at the gold in 2022. He lost to then-champion Thanh Le via first-round knockout.

Needless to say, Nguyen isn’t underestimating Tonon in any way and will be prepared for a war.

‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen guns for second straight victory

The former two-division king, ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen was last seen in February of 2023, winning a three-round unanimous decision over Brazil’s Leonardo Casotti. If he can defeat Garry Tonon in his next outing, Nguyen has a strong case to make for the next shot at the ONE featherweight MMA world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.