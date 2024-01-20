Martin Nguyen hails ONE 165 opponent Garry Tonon as ‘one of the best in the world’ in jiu-jitsu

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen is back and ready to seize another shot at ONE Championship gold. However, the 34-year-old Vietnamese-Australian fight veteran needs to get past a very dangerous opponent in order to secure a crack at the world title.

Nguyen, the current no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender, is set to face no.1-ranked and former ONE world title challenger ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nguyen gave props to Tonon, who is known as one of the most dangerous grapplers in the world.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“For sure, for sure [he’s at the top there]. Garry Tonon is one of the best in the world when it comes to jiu-jitsu.”

Needless to say, Nguyen is preparing his takedown defense and working on his ground game in anticipation of the threats Tonon will pose to him in the Circle.

‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen expects exciting fight against ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon

When two of the best featherweight MMA talents in the world in Martin Nguyen and Garry Tonon collide next week, it’s going to be an absolute show for the fans.

Nguyen believes he and Tonon will produce some epic action, especially with so much on the line. The 34-year-old said in the same interview:

“We both had our shots at the titles or own the titles and we want to get back up there and, you know, try to regain that title or get that title. So this fight with me and Garry, it's been a long time coming and it's definitely going to be a banger for sure.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Check ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch from your location.