FREE FULL FIGHT: Martin Nguyen in absolute barnburner against Christian Lee in defense of featherweight MMA throne

ONE Championship shared the entire footage of the rematch between Martin Nguyen and Christian Lee.

In August 2016, Nguyen and Lee were matched up at ONE: Heroes of The World, with the latter holding a 5-0 promotional record, all wins inside the distance. ‘The Warrior’ was unbeatable until ‘The Situ-Asian’ ended his undefeated run with a first-round submission win.

Nearly two years later, the lightweight legends met for a second time in May 2018, with Nguyen holding the ONE lightweight world title. Lee hoped to avenge his loss and obtain ONE gold, but he ultimately came up short again, as ‘The Situ-Asian’ became the only fighter to defeat ‘The Warrior’ twice.

As both fighters prepare to conquer 2024, ONE re-posted their entire second fight on YouTube with the following caption:

“Gear up for the return of Vietnamese-Australian superstar Martin Nguyen against American grappling wizard Garry Tonon by reliving his intense second encounter with current two-division ONE World Champion Christian Lee in 2018!”

Watch the entire rematch between Nguyen and Lee below:

What’s next for Martin Nguyen and Christian Lee?

Martin Nguyen last fought on February 23, 2023, when he defeated Leonardo Casotti by unanimous decision to silence the doubters. As a result, Nguyen earned an opportunity to face Garry Tonon on January 28 at ONE 165 in what could be a number-one contender matchup in the featherweight division.

Nguyen plans to continue building momentum and potentially secure another ONE world title before retiring.

As for Christian Lee, the two-division world champion hasn’t fought since November 2022, when he defeated Kiamrian Abbasov by fourth-round TKO for the welterweight throne. Since then, Lee hasn’t fought while he recovers from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee.

Luckily, Christian Lee is expected to make his highly-anticipated MMA return in 2024.