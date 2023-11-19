Martin Nguyen says ONE’s featherweight MMA division is “the most dangerous and exciting to watch”

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen believes the promotion’s 155-pound weight class is the deepest and most dangerous.

To be fair, the ONE Championship featherweight division is a shark tank full of killers, so Nguyen is absolutely right in his position. There’s simply an abundance of world championship-caliber contenders.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Nguyen expressed his thoughts on the status of the featherweight division in the ONE Championship.

The former two-division ONE Championship MMA world champion stated:

“I believe the featherweight division is the most dangerous and exciting to watch. now that we have a clearer vision of the future - everyone in the top five will be gunning for that top spot.”

The featherweight division is ruled by two dangerous individuals at the top. ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai of China holds the regular belt, while ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le is the owner of the interim world title.

Tang and Le will eventually unify the division in the near future, which leaves the rest of the top five vying for the next crack at the throne. The top five consist of Garry Tonon, llya Freymanov, Martin Nguyen, Shamil Gasanov and Akbar Abdullaev.

In addition, there is a host of fringe contenders just waiting for an opening to break into the elite rankings.

‘The Situ-Asian’ was last seen in action against Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II on Prime Video earlier this year. Having won his last fight impressively, Nguyen believes he is merely one or two fights away from positioning himself for the next world title shot.

Can Nguyen return to world championship glory? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Martin Nguyen’s next fight.