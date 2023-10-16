Martin Nguyen says Fabricio Andrade doesn’t need to grapple in his fights: “He’s just been obliterating everyone on the feet”

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion, ONE Championship’s original champ-champ, ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen is a huge fan of Fabricio Andrade.

Andrade is the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king, and overall one of the most exciting mixed martial artists in the world. What makes ‘Wonder Boy’ so unique, Nguyen believes, is the fact that the Brazilian dynamo combines devastating striking skills with his ability to grapple.

Nguyen says Andrade just hasn’t had the chance to showcase his grappling, because he’s so dominant in the standup.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nguyen talked about Andrade’s skills and gave his two cents on ‘Wonder Boy’.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“He’s very, very good. Very, very good defense when it comes to wrestling. We haven’t seen his jiu-jitsu or his type of wrestling yet because, you know, he’s just been obliterating everyone on the feet.”

While Nguyen awaits the day, he can witness Andrade’s underrated grappling for himself, ‘The Situ-Asian’ likely won’t see any of it in ‘Wonder Boy’s next fight.

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

The fight headlines ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Nguyen is looking to book his own fight, and fans can’t wait for the next time they see ‘The Situ-Asian’ in action.

The no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender already has an opponent in mind, and that’s the no.1-ranked Garry Tonon. Nguyen and Tonon have exchanged pleasantries on social media, and have publicly lobbied for this showdown, which it seems they both want.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates.