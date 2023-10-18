Martin Nguyen says Fabricio Andrade’s experience is a factor in Jonathan Haggerty fight

Vietnamese-Australian former ONE lightweight and featherweight world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen is getting into fight shape, and staying ready for that call to return to action in the Circle. But the 34-year-old Sanford MMA product is also heavily invested in some very explosive fights on the ONE Championship horizon, particularly one that’s going down in a few weeks’ time.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The two elite strikers are set to do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nguyen said he believes that given Andrade’s experience competing in kickboxing, the Brazilian should put up a good fight against ‘The General’.

‘The Situ-Asian’ shared his thoughts on this epic showdown. He said:

“On paper, if you look at Andrade, he started off in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He’s got a 40-3 record. That’s like, phenomenal. I think that’s more than Haggerty. So, he is a world-class striker, and it’s very, very hard to pick this bout and a winner, you know.”

Of course, the winner between Haggerty and Andrade becomes a two-sport ONE world champion – a rare feat indeed.

Nguyen will be watching closely, and who knows? The Vietnamese-Australian superstar could find himself in the Circle with these men in the future. After all, Nguyen has dropped down to bantamweight before, when he challenged Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight belt a few years ago.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.