"I’m going to go in there and it’s gonna be a war" - Beneil Dariush expects the best version of Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

Beneil Dariush has claimed he is ready to fight the best version of Tony Ferguson, who is regarded as one of the scariest and greatest lightweights of all time. Dariush has claimed that thinking about the fight itself makes him smile and promises war against El Cucuy.

During his recent interview with MMA Fighting, Beneil Dariush claimed that he thinks the best version of Ferguson will be unleashed at UFC 262. Dariush remains "super stoked" for his upcoming bout at UFC 262 but believes a win over Ferguson won't be enough to get a title shot. Dariush said:

“This is my mindset right now, I get to fight one of the scariest, one of the greatest lightweights of all time and I’m genuinely happy about it. I can’t wait. Just thinking about the fight makes me smile. I’m going to go in there and it’s gonna be a war. I know it’s going to be. I think we’re going to see the best Tony. I’m super stoked on this fight. That’s all I’m thinking about. I’m not thinking about what’s after, people are like ‘do you think you’ll get a title shot?’ I’m like no, to be honest with you. I don’t think so. I think it’s going to take a while."

Beneil Dariush will be heading into this fight on the back of a big win over Diego Ferreira in February 2021. In his last few octagon outings, Dariush finished the likes of Scott Holtzman, Drakkar Klose, Frank Camacho and Drew Dober.

The Iranian-born Assyrian-American fighter is regarded as one of the dark horses of an already stacked UFC lightweight division. Dariush could establish his place as a top contender if he takes out a former interim UFC lightweight champion in Ferguson.

Beneil Dariush will face Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 262

The upcoming lightweight showdown between Beneil Dariush and Tony Ferguson is a key fight in the stacked 155-pound division. Dariush will be aiming for the biggest win of his career and Ferguson will hope to bring an end to his two-fight losing skid.

The pair will meet this weekend at UFC 262 which takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.