"I’m not going to be the guy calling shots" - Michael Chandler will be sitting cage-side to watch Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy.

Michael Chandler has made it clear that if he wins the vacant UFC lightweight title on May 15th, he will be willing to defend the 155-lbs belt against the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3.

The trilogy fight is official for UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas, Dana White announced on social media 🍿 pic.twitter.com/C3ufw0Uht7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021

During his interview with MMA Junkie, Michael Chandler explained that he won't be the type of champion to call his shots and would rather give a title opportunity to either McGregor or Poirier.

'Iron' Mike believes that Poirier is currently the number one fighter in the UFC's lightweight division and a second win over 'Notorious' would guarantee a title shot for 'The Diamond'. However, if McGregor manages to avenge his UFC 257 loss against Dustin Poirier, then the Irishman will become the obvious first choice to fight for the belt.

“When I win the title on May 15, I’m not going to be the guy calling shots. I’m going to be the champion and I hold the belt, but I’m not going to be the guy calling shots. You just look at the rankings and you look at the body of work of Dustin Poirier, he’s the obvious No. 1 guy right now. He chose to take the money fight and pass up on the opportunity to fight for the title, so if he does beat Conor, he’s the obvious No. 1 choice. But if Conor beats the No. 1 guy, plus how big of a name he is, plus the star power of himself, plus when Conor’s on and Conor’s chasing the title, there’s not a spectacle more exciting in sports."

Michael Chandler added that if McGregor can run through Poirier or beat him in a dominant fashion, the Irishman will certainly establish his place as the number one contender.

The former Bellator lightweight champion even revealed that he will be sitting cageside at UFC 264 to witness the third and final fight between McGregor and Poirier.

“So, he goes out there and runs through Dustin, or even beats Dustin in a dominant fashion, I think that makes him the No. 1 contender. I’ll be holding the belt, and I’ll be there (cageside) in Vegas, excited to see who I’m going to fight probably later on this year or the first of next year.”

Michael Chandler will fight for the UFC lightweight title in May:

On May 15th, Michael Chandler will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262. Whereas, in the headliner of the UFC 264 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor will step into the octagon with Dustin Poirier for the third time.

Under a month away 🏆 Your #UFC262 poster has DROPPED! pic.twitter.com/3Fo0NCmsKm — UFC (@ufc) April 19, 2021