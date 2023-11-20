"I’m going to hurt Katie Taylor" - A 'spiteful' and 'horrible' Chantelle Cameron sends stone-cold warning ahead of November clash

Chantelle Cameron is scheduled to rematch Katie Taylor on November 25, and the undisputed super lightweight queen is coming into the sequel with ruthless intent.

Cameron is not happy with her being forced to go to her opponent's home turf, Dublin, once again to give her a second "homecoming," especially since the Irish boxer lost in her big to claim the super lightweight belts the first time.

Catch Katie Taylor's post-fight interview after the Chantelle Cameron loss below:

Expand Tweet

When the duo locked horns in the ring in May, the UK national won a majority decision. While Taylor promised a different story in the rematch with newly gained confidence from her stellar camp, Chantelle Cameron is aiming for a more decisive win this time.

During an interview with Matchroom, the 32-year-old gave a stark warning to her opponent, promising a world of hurt for the rematch:

"I have got to beat Katie again to make sure I cement it because what I did the first night goes out the window if I lose. I will go in there with a bit of grip, a bit of beast, and then I’m completely different... I have to come back to Dublin again, give her a second shot at a homecoming. I never had a homecoming – you’re not putting your belts on the line."

Chantelle Cameron added:

"This is my legacy, and I feel like I’m being held back a bit because Katie is getting another shot at me. I’m spiteful, I’m horrible...’I’m going to be picking my shots so they are cleaner and harder, I’m going to be dominant, and I’m going to be brutal... I’m going to hurt Katie Taylor."

Katie Taylor believes the rematch with Chantelle Cameron will be legacy-defining

With Katie Taylor's rematch against Chantelle Cameron merely days out, the Irisher is ever so confident about performing to the best of her abilities.

The upcoming rematch is a pivotal fight in Taylor's career since losing at the 3Arena will keep her from relishing her superlightweight dreams for the foreseeable future or forever.

During an interview with Matchroom Boxing, the undisputed women's lightweight champion spoke about the significance of the rematch, dubbing it an important fight for her legacy:

"I'm as comfortable as ever that if I perform my abilities, I will win regardless of who's on the other side of the ring. I just can't wait to step in there and... again, it's going to be a huge fight. This fight matters for my career, obviously... this fight definitely does matter... I think a win will even increase my legacy."

Catch Katie Taylor's comments below (3:47):