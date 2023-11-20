“I’m going to knock out every single fighter” – Anatoly Malykhin sends chilling message to contenders eyeing his ONE world titles

Two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is raring for a return to the global stage of ONE Championship, and he has a reminder to anyone who accepts the challenge.

‘Sladkiy’ last competed in his heavyweight title unification clash versus Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 this past June.

After more than a year of back-and-forth between the two heavyweight goliaths, a period which included postponements to their hotly-anticipated showdown, the two divisional kings met inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23.

As most had expected, Anatoly Malykhin brought the fight to Bhullar and got the job done by TKO at 2:42 of the third stanza.

With that, the undefeated superstar is confident that he will protect his throne against anyone who dares step up to the plate and attempt to steal the limelight away from him.

During last week’s live broadcast of ONE Friday Fights 41, the 35-year-old stepped inside the ring to share a message to the Thai fans and the fighters in the light heavyweight and heavyweight division.

He said:

“I’d like to say thank you to all the Thai people who come here and to all the Thai people in this country for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage at this historic stadium.”

“I’d like to give you a promise, that I’m going to knock out every single fighter I’m given on this stage. Anyone, KO, one round.”

Watch the entire card here:

Could an Anatoly Malykhin and Amir Aliakbari rematch be next?

One athlete who has proved that he deserves to run it back with Anatoly Malykhin is none other than an old rival of his, Amir Aliakbari.

The Iranian athlete has punched his way into the winner’s column with three back-to-back wins over Mauro Cerilli, Brandon Vera, and Dustin Joynson since his defeat to ‘Sladkiy.’

The pair even shared an intense moment inside the iconic venue following Aliakbari’s triumph over Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12 this past July.

As such, a rematch between the pair seems like the most obvious choice, and with both athletes more than willing to go, it’s up to the ONE matchmakers to turn this contest into reality.