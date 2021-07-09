"I'm going for legends" - UFC bantamweight Andre Ewell has his sights set on Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz

UFC bantamweight Andre Ewell is keen to begin adding legends to his win list, and has already touted Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz as potential future opponents.

Ewell is currently set to face off against Julio Arce at UFC Vegas 32 and whilst he is not looking past Arce, Ewell already has plans for his future in the 135-pound division.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Ewell discussed who he has his sights set on should the fight with Arce end in victory.

"If everything goes as planned after I win then whoever I call it, that fight will just end up happening. It'll be between Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz. I'm going for legends, I'm not gonna lie. There's a lot of legends at (1)35 right now. Those two, Aldo and then we got Edgar. Obviously I've got to work my way through everybody but I'm going for legends right now," said Andre Ewell.

Calling for fights with former champions and UFC Hall of Famer's is all well and good but Andre Ewell must first overcome an always game Julio Arce first.

However, Ewell is fully aware of the threats that Arce will bring to their matchup.

"It should be a bigger test for me. He's coming from 145... If he wants to stand then I feel like my hands are better. My standup and striking is at a different class, But everyone knows when they fight me they become a wrestler and I know that since he's a well rounded guy, he should be taking shots, a lot of them. When it comes to that situation I just have to show that my ground game is better," said Andre Ewell.

Andre Ewell's UFC 264 main event prediction

UFC 264 has been the talk of the MMA community as of late, with global superstar Conor McGregor facing off against Dustin Poirier in a much anticipated trilogy bout.

Just about every fan, media member and fighter has their opinion on how this fight will play out, and Ewell is no different.

"I end up saying I feel like it's gonna be Conor who's going to end up winning this time. It's probably going to go the full five rounds. That's my opinion on the situation. It's gonna be the best way to finish and end their trilogy in my books."

