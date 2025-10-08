"I'm going to miss them" - Aung La N Sang exits career to the roar of his passionate Myanmar fans in Bangkok

The sound of hundreds of Myanmar fans chanting his name one final time will forever echo in Aung La N Sang's memory.

'The Burmese Python' closed out his legendary 21-year mixed martial arts career with a second-round TKO victory over Zebaztian Kadestam in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following the emotional triumph, the former two-division ONE MMA world champion was asked by Nick Atkin about the passionate support he received from his compatriots who packed the venue despite the rainy conditions.

"100 percent. It's amazing. No fans like the Burmese fans. I'm going to miss them. I can't put it into words right now, but I'm very grateful for this opportunity, and I thank God for it," Aung La N Sang responded.

For his emphatic finish of the ex-welterweight king, Aung La N Sang received a US$50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and confirmation that he would be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16.

Watch 'The Burmese Python's' full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Aung La N Sang has built a legacy like no other in Myanmar

Aung La N Sang has shared a special bond with Myanmar supporters throughout his storied career.

The 40-year-old Kill Cliff FC representative became the country's first-ever world champion in any sport when he captured the ONE middleweight MMA world title in June 2017, igniting a passion for martial arts across the nation.

Throughout his tenure with ONE Championship, the Florida-based athlete, who will now focus on coaching at his new gym, Python MMA, headlined multiple sold-out events in Yangon, where thousands of Myanmar fans filled arenas to witness their national hero compete.

His impact transcended sport, with a bronze statue erected in his honor at the Kachin National Manau Park in his hometown of Myitkyina in December 2018.

The retirement victory improved his career record to 31-15 across 47 professional fights, with 29 of those wins coming by knockout, submission, or TKO.

North American fight fans who missed his career swansong can watch the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.

