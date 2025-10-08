“It’s a dream come true” - Aung La N Sang on surprise ONE Championship Hall of Fame induction

Myanmar’s fighting pride Aung La N Sang left the game on his own terms at ONE Fight Night 36.After beating Zebaztian Kadestam via TKO in his retirement bout on Oct. 3, the former two-division ONE World champion received the ultimate honor.Apart from a cool $50,000 performance bonus, Aung La was also given a spot among the greats. ‘The Burmese Python’ will be inducted into the world’s largest martial arts organization's Hall of Fame at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on Nov. 16.In his ONE Fight Night 36 post-event interview, Aung La addressed the milestone moment, calling it the culmination of his life’s work:&quot;It's very cool. You work so hard for this, decades of hard work, and then it comes to this moment where you're honored by the promotion and by the people. For me, it's a dream come true. I am very grateful and very thankful for this.&quot;Aung La, a former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion, will be the third inductee to the promotion’s Hall of Fame alongside fellow legends Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandes.The 40-year-old icon retires with a 93 percent finishing rate across 31 career victories and will be remembered as one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAung La N Sang reflects on the legacy he leaves behindAung La N Sang put Myanmar on the MMA map after becoming the country's first-ever world champion.Now, plenty of Burmese fighters have been making waves on the world stage, many of them inspired by the former two-division MMA world champion.For 'The Burmese Python', being a role model to the next generation weighs more than any other personal accolades he has achieved.&quot;I think more than anything, I hope to inspire the next generation. I hope to inspire my generation to do what is right and to really work towards a brighter future,&quot; he told ONE.Aung La's complete retirement fight is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers across North America.