  • “He’s a rock star” - Aung La N Sang thankful for father being present at his retirement fight at ONE Fight Night 36

“He’s a rock star” - Aung La N Sang thankful for father being present at his retirement fight at ONE Fight Night 36

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 07, 2025 07:04 GMT
Aung La N Sang with his team | Photo by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang with his team | Photo by ONE Championship

Former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar rode off into the sunset at ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3.

His old man was in attendance along with droves of devoted Burmese fans who flocked to Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium to witness his retirement bout against former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

‘The Burmese Python’ notched an emotional TKO victory in his swan song, marking the final chapter of his remarkable 20-year professional career.

Aung La beamed with pride post-match, as his father and his Kill Cliff FC team joined him in the ring.

The 40-year-old was certainly inspired following one of the best entrances in mixed martial arts, as Burmese rock icon Lay Phyu sang his walk-out song live.

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion recalled how incredible that moment was in his post-event interview with the promotion:

"Yeah, he's the guy who sings my walkout song, and he's a rock star. He's been a legend since we were kids. Since I was a kid, my uncles used to sing that song, and my brothers loved that song. So, to be able to walk out with that famous man that we looked up to when we were kids —it was very cool."
Relive that powerful entrance here:

youtube-cover
Aung La N Sang couldn't have asked for a better farewell fight

Aung La N Sang didn't choose an easy match for the final bout of his decorated career. That said, his finish over a feared knockout artist like Zebaztian Kadestam made his last hurrah even more special.

Now, the 40-year-old will be hanging up his gloves for good with zero regrets.

'The Burmese Python' told ONE Championship:

"I think my story is pretty complete. I feel very blessed, you know, and I feel very grateful, and I'm very thankful for this moment."

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch the complete ONE Fight Night 36 replay on demand.

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

