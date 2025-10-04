  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • ONE Fight Night 36 Post-Fight Breakdown: Aung La N Sang rides off into the sunset with stunning TKO over Zebaztian Kadestam

ONE Fight Night 36 Post-Fight Breakdown: Aung La N Sang rides off into the sunset with stunning TKO over Zebaztian Kadestam

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 04, 2025 15:00 GMT
Aung La N Sang | Photo by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang | Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video marked the perfect farewell for one of ONE Championship's most beloved heroes, Aung La N Sang.

Ad

On Friday, October 3, former two-division world champion made his final walk to the ring to lace up the four-ounce gloves one last time.

The electricity was palpable as devoted Burmese fans flocked to Bangkok’s sold-out Lumpinee Stadium, as they serenated their compatriot in his swan song.

The magnitude of his retirement match against former welterweight king Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam was evident before the bell even rang.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It was a war between two former world champions, two knockout artists with a gentleman's agreement to keep the battle standing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What followed was unadulterated violence between polarizing figures known for their abilities to end fights instantly.

After a chess match-like first round, ‘The Burmese Python's familiar killer instinct kicked in round 2. The Kill Cliff FC veteran proved his venom remains potent.

The 40-year-old warrior uncorked his signature short yet punishing punches that packed destructive power.

The damage evidently was across Kadestam's face as his head snapped back from the pressure.

With his back against the ropes, ‘The Bandit’ put his defenses up, but was overwhelmed by a torrent of unforgiving punches and knees.

Ad

Then came the devastating right hand, which ended several fights over Aung La’s illustrious career that spanned almost two decades.

Kadestam collapsed, and more ground-and-pound followed. That was all she wrote.

Ad

Official result: Aung La N Sang defeats Zebaztian Kadestam via TKO at 2:20 of round two

The roar from the pro-Aung La N Sang crowd was deafening.

'The Burmese Python' delivered the goods one final time and was heftily rewarded for his handiwork.

Making the moment even more special was a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

It was a generous parting gift, but the surprises kept on coming. With his father among the crowd, the former two-division MMA world champion received another massive news.

Aung La will be the third inductee into Championship Hall of Fame, where he'll join fellow retired legends and former world champions Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandes. The ceremony will take place at the stacked ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.

It was indeed a magical moment and a fitting end to an illustrious journey. for Myanmar's pioneer.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications