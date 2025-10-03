WATCH: The relationship dynamic between friend and foe Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam

The bonds of friendship will be tested when Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam collide at ONE Fight Night 36 this Friday, October 3.Both martial artists, who collectively ruled over three MMA divisions in ONE Championship in the past, cross paths in a middleweight MMA contest on the promotion's latest American primetime spectacle.Throughout their time in the organization, Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam have competed on a couple of cards together. From there, the two knockout hunters have forged an admiration and friendship like no other.Before they put their friendship aside in search of another highlight-reel moment in ONE, the organization took to its official Instagram account (@onechampionship) to share some light-hearted banter between the pair.Watch the clip posted by ONE Championship here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the peak of his powers, Aung La N Sang reigned as the organization's ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion.He has competed under the promotional banner a record 21 times, with 13 of his 15 triumphs coming inside the distance.Zebaztian Kadestam, meanwhile, claimed the welterweight MMA throne in trademark fashion at ONE: Warrior's Dream in November 2018. All of his wins inside the Circle have come in highlight-reel fashion.What's at stake for Aung La N Sang and Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 36Plenty is on the line for both men, of course, as they cross paths in what should be an action-packed middleweight MMA tussle inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.For Aung La N Sang, this matchup marks the 47th bout of his professional MMA career – a number only a handful of world-class athletes in the sport have ever achieved.'The Burmese Python' has victory No.31 in sight and hopes to end his 20-year career on a winning note. The 40-year-old veteran became his country's first-ever world champion in any sport, and he's continued to inspire millions through his performances inside the Circle.Zebaztian Kadestam, on the other hand, faces different pressure in his middleweight debut. The Swedish slugger, who's won his last three matches in highlight-reel fashion, seeks to prove his knockout power can translate into a heavier weight class.Moreover, 'The Bandit' must balance respect for his retiring friend with professional obligations to spoil the farewell party that fans expect this Friday.While a win will certainly send a message to the division, Zebaztian Kadestam plans to move back to welterweight right after in search of a world title matchup against reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch this guaranteed barnburner between two former world champions and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, October 3.