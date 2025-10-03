“Neither one of us is gonna back down” - Aung La N Sang says fans are "in for a treat" in Zebaztian Kadestam matchup

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar promises to go out with a bang in the conclusion to his legendary career.The 40-year-old icon will grace the ONE Championship ring for the final time against former welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam in a three-round middleweight MMA battle at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video this Friday.‘The Burmese Python’ vows to leave it all on the line in the culmination of his inspiring 20-year professional journey.Aung La N Sang also takes great pride in having a distinguished final dance partner in Kadestam, who’s known for bringing all-out action each time.The Kill Cliff FC standout said in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;At the end of the day, he's gotta take care of him and his family, and I gotta take care of me and my family as well. And the fans are in for a treat because neither one of us is gonna back down.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdding more layers to this intriguing bout is the undeniable friendship between these two fierce competitors.Aung La N Sang has grown fond of the hard-hitting Swede over the years, and they have earned mutual respect through their parallel paths as world titleholders in the world's largest martial arts organization.Zebaztian Kadestam expects war in Aung La N Sang's swansongZebaztian Kadestam understands that his good friend Aung La N Sang is a true warrior who would love to go out on his shield. 'The Bandit' expects his 40-year-old foe to throw everything but the kitchen sink in a bid to retire on a winning note.The former welterweight MMA kingpin told ONE:&quot;I'm sure he's coming in well prepared, in excellent condition, and I know he doesn't want to lose his last fight, so I'm prepared. He's not some new guy getting used to the fight scene. Again, he has experience, so I think he'd be dangerous.&quot;Don’t miss Aung La’s retirement bout at ONE Fight Night 36 on Oct. 3 in Bangkok. The full event streams live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.