  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Neither one of us is gonna back down” - Aung La N Sang says fans are "in for a treat" in Zebaztian Kadestam matchup

“Neither one of us is gonna back down” - Aung La N Sang says fans are "in for a treat" in Zebaztian Kadestam matchup

By Ted Razon
Modified Oct 03, 2025 05:45 GMT
Aung La N Sang (L) vs Zebaztian Kadestam (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang (left), Zebaztian Kadestam (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Former two-division ONE world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar promises to go out with a bang in the conclusion to his legendary career.

Ad

The 40-year-old icon will grace the ONE Championship ring for the final time against former welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam in a three-round middleweight MMA battle at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video this Friday.

‘The Burmese Python’ vows to leave it all on the line in the culmination of his inspiring 20-year professional journey.

Aung La N Sang also takes great pride in having a distinguished final dance partner in Kadestam, who’s known for bringing all-out action each time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Kill Cliff FC standout said in a ONE Championship interview:

"At the end of the day, he's gotta take care of him and his family, and I gotta take care of me and my family as well. And the fans are in for a treat because neither one of us is gonna back down."
Ad

Adding more layers to this intriguing bout is the undeniable friendship between these two fierce competitors.

Aung La N Sang has grown fond of the hard-hitting Swede over the years, and they have earned mutual respect through their parallel paths as world titleholders in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Zebaztian Kadestam expects war in Aung La N Sang's swansong

Zebaztian Kadestam understands that his good friend Aung La N Sang is a true warrior who would love to go out on his shield. 'The Bandit' expects his 40-year-old foe to throw everything but the kitchen sink in a bid to retire on a winning note.

Ad

The former welterweight MMA kingpin told ONE:

"I'm sure he's coming in well prepared, in excellent condition, and I know he doesn't want to lose his last fight, so I'm prepared. He's not some new guy getting used to the fight scene. Again, he has experience, so I think he'd be dangerous."

Don’t miss Aung La’s retirement bout at ONE Fight Night 36 on Oct. 3 in Bangkok. The full event streams live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications