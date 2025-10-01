Zebaztian Kadestam expects toughest Aung La N Sang ever in upcoming showdown: “I know he doesn’t want to lose his last fight”

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden knows Aung La N Sang won’t go quietly in his retirement fight.‘The Bandit’ will lock horns with ‘The Burmese Python’ in a battle of heavy-hitters at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video this Friday, October 3, from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.Given that Aung La confirmed that this will indeed be the final fight of his decorated career, Kadestam anticipates the most motivated version of the Myanmar icon.While speaking with the ONE Championship in a pre-event interview, Kadestam said:&quot;I'm sure he's coming in well prepared, in excellent condition, and I know he doesn't want to lose his last fight, so I'm prepared. He's not some new guy getting used to the fight scene. Again, he has experience, so I think he'd be dangerous.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite their longtime friendship dating back to their respective championship reigns, Kadestam is putting that affinity aside in their three-round middleweight MMA contest.The 34-year-old has stopped every opponent he's faced in the home of martial arts. And as much as he adores the former two-division world champion, he’ll be looking to hand him a loss in his swan song.Kadestam also knows that Aung La will do his best to knock him out cold, and he couldn’t expect less from the legendary fighter.Zebaztian Kadestam teases reinforced striking against Aung La N SangZebaztian Kadestam's fearsome striking artillery allowed him to dominate the welterweight division with an iron fist.Now moving to middleweight, 'The Bandit' made great adjustments to ensure his deadly repertoire has grown more lethal in his new division.The Swedish KO merchant told ONE:&quot;I'm gonna be sticking to [my knockout power] in this fight against Aung La. It should be better. I've been waiting to be back in action, so I'm ready to show my strengthened striking in this fight.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Zebaztian Kadestam vs Aung La N Sang. ONE Fight Night 36 is free for Prime Video North American subscribers.